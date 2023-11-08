 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

How did Angelina Jolie get jealous one time of Brad Pitt's co-star?

Angelina Jolie was reportedly furious following Brad Pitt’s alleged coziness with his fellow star

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once the power couple of Hollywood. However, their shocking split in 2016 was too much to register for their fans.

But, seemingly the Tomb Raider star was still not over from her better-half at the time.

For example, Selena Gomez and the Oscar winner worked on a movie together titled The Big Short in 2016.

It was a time when the pair were yet to be divorced but bitterness widened the gap between them.

Amid navigating the complications of their relationship, the Ice Cream singer shared flirtatious photos on Instagram with her co-star from the Golden Globe Ceremony in 2016.

Several responded with sweet texts on the pictures. However, the 48-year-old reaction was anything but heartwarming.

Insiders told The National Enquirer, that the Salt star was “furious” and demanded Brad end professional ties with her.

“Angie blew a gasket when she saw Selena’s Instagram and heard through friends about how Brad and Selena flirted so shamelessly,” the tipster tattled.

The bird chirped that Selena was “bragging to everyone that Brad is gung ho to make another movie with her.”

Not to mention, she was reportedly calling him [jokingly] her “future husband”.

