Kyle Richards dispels accusations of split drama for fame

Thursday, November 16, 2023
Kyle says she would never put her family through the split drama ever for a dumb TV show

Kyle Richards, famously known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has recently clapped back at the critics who claim that her recent split with Mauricio Umansky is a drama for clout and clicks.

Kyle Richards slams critics

The 54-year-old actress appeared in an interview with Bravo's Hot Mic podcast and slammed the claims, stating, "What kind of human being would create a story like this? Who would put their family through this for the sake of ratings."

She added that this has been one of the dumbest claims she has ever heard in thirteen years since she got into the limelight due to her inception in RHOBH.

Kyle said, "I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children so that people tune in?" adding that she would never put her family through this ever for a dumb TV show.

The actress continued, "I am good, and I am not going to be more relevant."

Kyle and Umansky relationship 

According to the Daily Mail, Kyle had a 27-year marriage with Umansky before the couple announced their split in July 2023. The couple shares four children: Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

