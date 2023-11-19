Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet also wished King Charles on his 75th birthday

King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly extended birthday wishes to King Charles as the monarch turned 75 on Wednesday.



Following it, the details of California-based royal couple's conversation with King Charles on his birthday were leaked.

According to reports, the King's conversation with Harry and Meghan Markle is said to be 'friendly and cordial'

Now, as Christmas approaches near, and Harry and Meghan are reportedly desperate to spend the annual festival in UK, the 'Royals can't trust them.'

King Charles reaction to the leaked conversation has also been disclosed that the monarch is totally fed up with Harry and Meghan Markle 'soap opera'

An insider close to King Charles told The Sunday Times, per Daily Express UK: "It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role."