 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet also wished King Charles on his 75th birthday

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly extended birthday wishes to King Charles as the monarch turned 75 on Wednesday.

Following it, the details of California-based royal couple's conversation with King Charles on his birthday were leaked.

According to reports, the King's conversation with Harry and Meghan Markle is said to be 'friendly and cordial'

Read More: King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call

Now, as Christmas approaches near, and Harry and Meghan are reportedly desperate to spend the annual festival in UK, the 'Royals can't trust them.'

King Charles reaction to the leaked conversation has also been disclosed that the monarch is totally fed up with Harry and Meghan Markle 'soap opera'

Also Read: Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday

An insider close to King Charles told The Sunday Times, per Daily Express UK: "It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role."

Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations
Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations
Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan video
Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction
Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’
Prince Harry to get ‘brutally attacked’ and ‘covered in water’
Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked
Prince Harry’s real feelings about Christmas in the US leaked
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Meghan Markle’s former acting coach breaks silence on ‘real Duchess’
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors
Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors