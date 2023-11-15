Prince Harry called King Charles on his 75th birthday on Tuesday

King Charles, Prince Harry reach an agreement during birthday call

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his father King Charles have reportedly reached an agreement during telephonic conversation on the monarch’s 75th birthday.



The Telegraph, per Metro UK, reported King Charles was delighted to speak with his estranged son Prince Harry for the first time in several months.

The publication further claimed during the telephonic call, the father-son duo ended on an agreement to speak again next week.

There are also reports Meghan and Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet have also extended sweet birthday wishes to their grandfather via a video message.

He is said to be thrilled after hearing from Meghan and Harry’s children on his special day.

Meanwhile, it further claims Harry and Meghan also shared a ‘warm conversation’ with the King to mark his birthday – a ‘turning point’ in their recently frosty ties.