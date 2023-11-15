King Charles conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is said to be 'friendly and cordial'

Lilibet, Archie delight King Charles with sweet video message on 75th birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet have reportedly sent their grandfather King Charles a heartfelt video message to mark his 75th birthday.



Following reports, Prince Harry called his father King Charles to wish him a very happy birthday, the Metro UK claimed that the monarch also received sweet birthday video message from Archie and Lilibet.

Read More: Prince Harry finally offers olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

The publication further says King Charles is sure to be thrilled after hearing from Meghan and Harry’s children on his special day.

Earlier, The Sun had claimed Prince Harry telephoned his father King Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday.

Also Read: Meghan Markle makes first public appearance as Harry offers olive branch to King Charles

The report further claims Meghan Markle also spoke to her father-in-law. King Charles conversation with Harry and Meghan is said to be 'friendly and cordial'.

The source told the publication, “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”