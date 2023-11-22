King Charles has reportedly invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids for Christmas

King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?

Ever since it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tried to mend his bond with King Charles by calling him on birthday, there are rumours the monarch returned the favour by inviting them for Christmas.



However, according to some royal experts, His Majesty has developed trust issues as he fears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might leak information to media after spending Christmas with the Royal family.

In a candid discussion, Mail On Sunday Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths and commentator Patrick Christys talked about what might happen if the California-based Royal couple accepts the invitation.

During the conversation, Christys raised the question, "Is this really a turning point, do you think, in the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royals?"

Griffiths responded, emphasizing that the couple themselves declared they hadn't received an invitation, adding a subtle twist to the ongoing narrative.

"Well, not really, because they said it themselves in this statement. They haven't been invited!” Griffiths remarked. “And actually it was a classic Meghan and Harry sort of drip feed of information, wasn't it?”

“Because it actually was a bit of a stab in the side saying, by the way, we haven't been invited. So it's hardly proof to Charles that he can trust these two not to leak out negative things about the Royal Family,” she added.

Griffiths went on to suggest a potential motive behind Meghan and Harry's actions. “They've deigned to show up to Sandringham this year,” she said.

“I mean, I get the impression they must need more material for their next documentary!” she said before questioning, “Can you trust them not to leak things?"

"You know, can everyone speak freely on Christmas Day if Harry and Meghan are there? It would be quite a complicated arrangement."