BTS heads for extended hiatus

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to enlist for military service, following Jin, J-Hope and Suga

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to enlist for military service, following Jin, J-Hope and Suga

Global K-pop sensation BTS is set to go on an extended hiatus as the remaining group members fulfill their mandatory military service in Korea.

Agencies Big Hit Music and Hybe Corp announced that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will soon begin their enlistment, following in the footsteps of members Jin, J-Hope and Suga who have already begun their service terms.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve 18-21 months in the military. While the Butter hitmaking group was previously allowed to delay their enlistment until age 30 under revised laws, the final four members have opted to accelerate the process. They are expected to be called up later this year or early 2024.

With the last group members now enlisting, BTS will be forced into a lengthy hiatus through 2024 and most of 2025. The band is hoping to reunite in 2025 once service is complete. Since Jin began his mandatory service last December, BTS had already begun to taper off group activities in favor of individual solo careers.

However, in anticipation of renewed group work post-hiatus, the members recently renewed their contracts with Big Hit Music. The agency plans to sign extending deals with each member separately between 2025-2027 as their service terms conclude.

The time away will be an adjustment for fans of the massively popular seven-member act. But the enlistments allow BTS to fulfill their civic duties while also restarting group promotions on the international stage in a few years.