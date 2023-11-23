Meghan Markle is constantly hunting for attention and fundraising

Meghan Markle has just been blasted for being an opportunist that’s always looking for attention and fundraising

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for constantly wanting attention as well as fundraising opportunities.

All of this has been shared by public relations (PR) expert Mark Borlowski.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid heart-to-heart with the Daily Mail.

In the middle of that chat, he accused the Suits alum and Duchess of Sussex of wanting to make a debut in Hollywood.

In his eyes, Meghan’s attendance at the Variety Power of Women event is a bid for attention.

He even went as far as to say, “It’s a tactic and again underlines this constant need for recognition and more importantly, connection to fundraising activities.”

He also believes the entire event itself was “to send signals out” that she is open to new projects.

Meghan Markle at the Variety Power of Women event

For those unversed, at the event Meghan Markle dished on her plans for the future, as well as the popularity surge of Suits.

“[I want to make] things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community,” she said in regards to her career at the time.

This event isn’t the only one she’s been papped at either, previously Meghan was seen dancing at Beyonce’s concert, not once but two nights in a row, as well as Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency.