The three-time Grammy Award winner rapper settled the lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend

50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit

50 Cent has taken a swipe at his fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who recently settled a harassment, abuse, and rape lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

50 Cent takes a jab at Diddy

50 Cent lashed out at the acclaimed rapper in a since-deleted Instagram post, stating, "LOL ... He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on,” the In Da Club.

His statement comes after the three-time Grammy Award winner rapper settled the lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend within 24 hours.

According to Page Six, Curtis James Jackson III, famously known as 50 Cent did not shy away from calling out the singer just after the lawsuit was filed as he wrote, "Out here looking... Crazy as an MF."

Diddy denies all the accusations

Diddy legal aide Ben Brafman stated, "A decision to settle a lawsuit in 2023 is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Cassie's response to lawsuit settlement

Cassie released a statement reacting to the settlement of her lawsuit, stating, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."