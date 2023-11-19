 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit

The three-time Grammy Award winner rapper settled the lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

50 Cent mocks Sean Diddy Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit
50 Cent mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for speedy resolution of lawsuit

50 Cent has taken a swipe at his fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who recently settled a harassment, abuse, and rape lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

50 Cent takes a jab at Diddy

50 Cent lashed out at the acclaimed rapper in a since-deleted Instagram post, stating, "LOL ... He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water and here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hand on,” the In Da Club.

His statement comes after the three-time Grammy Award winner rapper settled the lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend within 24 hours.

According to Page Six, Curtis James Jackson III, famously known as 50 Cent did not shy away from calling out the singer just after the lawsuit was filed as he wrote, "Out here looking... Crazy as an MF."

Diddy denies all the accusations

Diddy legal aide Ben Brafman stated, "A decision to settle a lawsuit in 2023 is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Cassie's response to lawsuit settlement

Cassie released a statement reacting to the settlement of her lawsuit, stating, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pal's new book has 'nothing to it': Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pal's new book has 'nothing to it': Expert
Princess Anne branded Meghan Markle 'low shelf life' after failed 'warm' gesture?
Princess Anne branded Meghan Markle 'low shelf life' after failed 'warm' gesture?
Meghan Markle 'breakout star' image taught 'ornamental' Kate to work harder
Meghan Markle 'breakout star' image taught 'ornamental' Kate to work harder
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura reach settlement in abuse lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura reach settlement in abuse lawsuit
Kanye West's focus on music puts marriage with Bianca Censori in peril
Kanye West's focus on music puts marriage with Bianca Censori in peril
Kate Middleton changed her 'middle class traits' to become 'classic' for Royals
Kate Middleton changed her 'middle class traits' to become 'classic' for Royals
Bryan Tanaka's absence at Mariah Carey's concert sparks breakup rumours
Bryan Tanaka's absence at Mariah Carey's concert sparks breakup rumours
Taylor Swift cancels Eras tour Rio Brazil concert after fan's death
Taylor Swift cancels Eras tour Rio Brazil concert after fan's death
Prince Harry failed attempt to remain 'un-shockable' over Queen Elizabeth II question
Prince Harry failed attempt to remain 'un-shockable' over Queen Elizabeth II question
Andrew Tate claims credit for Snoop Dogg's smoke quitting declaration
Andrew Tate claims credit for Snoop Dogg's smoke quitting declaration
Cillian Murphy calls 'Oppenheimer' offer: 'Terrifying'
Cillian Murphy calls 'Oppenheimer' offer: 'Terrifying'
Prince Harry’s being manipulated into ‘stoking the fires’ of his rifts
Prince Harry’s being manipulated into ‘stoking the fires’ of his rifts