Ava Max, Tiësto rock Etihad Park amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'

Ava Max, Tiësto glow up Etihad Park Yas Island by their back-to-back performances amid 'Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts'

On Thursday, Ava Max along with Tiësto took the crowd by storm at Abu Dhabi F1 Concerts.

During the first night of the series of concerts, the Sweet But Psycho hitmaker rocked a number of her blockbuster songs from her two albums: Heaven & Hell and Diamonds & Dancefloors.

Ava Max started off the big night with Belladonna from her 2020's album Hell and Heaven.

Next, she proceeded to croon Not Your Barbie Girl, which is an adaptation of Aqua’s hit song Barbie Girl.

Meanwhile, the thunderous crowd kept cheering for her energy-packed performances.

In other to amuse the enthusiastic party of fans, the American songstress also kept on cracking jokes throughout the concert.

As the concert was in full swing, Ava made an announcement.

“I love you Abu Dhabi,” she chanted before continuing with her next song Million Dollar Baby.

At one point, she stopped to ask, “Thank you guys so much. You guys know what’s the next song, right?”

"This means I can take a little break and let you guys sing it. Are y’all ready?"

Just a few moment later, Ava’s record-breaking hit song Sweet but Psycho kicked off with the crowd singing along with her at the top of their voices.

Following a short break, which was for the purpose of rebuilding of stage, the Dutch DJ Tiësto took control of the stage.