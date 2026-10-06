Scooter Braun resolves feud with longtime client after years

Scooter Braun and his former client Todrick Hall appear to have patched up their friendship seven years after Hall publicly attacked the music mogul during his feud with Taylor Swift.

The two now follow each other on Instagram, and Braun has openly backed Hall's new Off-Broadway musical, Midnight.

Over the weekend, Braun posted a clip to his Instagram Story of cast member Ayana George belting out a powerful vocal during rehearsals for the show.

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"Must watch and must listen Off broadway now @midnight," he wrote across the video.

Hall clearly welcomed the gesture, reposting Braun's story to his own page.

The turnaround is striking given how bitter things got in 2019. Hall, who had been managed by Braun for six years, sided with Swift when she clashed with Braun over the sale of her music catalogue, and he did not hold back on social media that June.

"I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who's (sic) only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego," Hall wrote, adding: "I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan."

Braun never responded publicly.

His then-SB Projects executive Allison Kaye did, however, firmly defending her boss and branding Hall's claims disgusting and defamatory.

Now, the pair seem to have moved on.

Hall wrote, directed and produced Midnight and stars in it. The original musical is set in the 19th-century American South and follows 12 interconnected characters, tackling race, class, identity and relationships.

Its score draws on gospel, R&B, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theatre.

Audiences have been enthusiastic since the show opened Off-Broadway.

One theatregoer described it as beautiful, funny, emotional and heartbreaking all at once, while others called it incredible, labelled Hall a genius and said it would leave viewers speechless.

Verified customers have given the production 4.8 out of 5 on Broadway.com.

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