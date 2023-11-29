Taylor Swift gushes over fans' love as she dominates Spotify charts

Taylor Swift over the moon after ruling Spotify charts

Taylor Swift is having a terrific year. With her Eras Tour smashing multiple records -- Spotify has now given the most-streamed artist title to the global icon.



Reacting to the 2023 Wrapped results on Instagram, where she hit over 26 billion streams globally, the Carolina hitmaker, "Um ok, this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you."

The Grammy winner noted, "Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me. We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this."

She continued, "Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put "You're Losing Me (From The Vault)" on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now."



It came after Taylor dominated the UK charts in 2022. According to Spotify, the Shake It Off crooner boasts a strong 108 million plus monthly listeners.