 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift over the moon after ruling Spotify charts

Taylor Swift gushes over fans' love as she dominates Spotify charts

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Taylor Swift over the moon after ruling Spotify charts
Taylor Swift over the moon after ruling Spotify charts

Taylor Swift is having a terrific year. With her Eras Tour smashing multiple records -- Spotify has now given the most-streamed artist title to the global icon.

Reacting to the 2023 Wrapped results on Instagram, where she hit over 26 billion streams globally, the Carolina hitmaker, "Um ok, this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you."

The Grammy winner noted, "Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me. We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this."

She continued, "Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put "You're Losing Me (From The Vault)" on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now."

It came after Taylor dominated the UK charts in 2022. According to Spotify, the Shake It Off crooner boasts a strong 108 million plus monthly listeners.

David Beckham barred from watching his own documentary 'Beckham'?
David Beckham barred from watching his own documentary 'Beckham'?
Zack Snyder's airs clear stance on DC's 'controversial heroes'
Zack Snyder's airs clear stance on DC's 'controversial heroes'
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a ‘sweet’ nickname
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a ‘sweet’ nickname
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye with major career move
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears says goodbye with major career move
Selena Gomez makes romantic confession amid cooking show teaser
Selena Gomez makes romantic confession amid cooking show teaser
5 must watch kdramas in December: Where to watch, release date & more
5 must watch kdramas in December: Where to watch, release date & more
Rebecca Jarvis explains bittersweet pregnancy journey
Rebecca Jarvis explains bittersweet pregnancy journey
Selma Blair recalls ‘frustration’ over gender bias prior MS diagnosis
Selma Blair recalls ‘frustration’ over gender bias prior MS diagnosis
Taylor Swift rules Spotify Wrapped 2023
Taylor Swift rules Spotify Wrapped 2023
Meghan Markle will use 'gold press card' to release 'racist royal' name
Meghan Markle will use 'gold press card' to release 'racist royal' name
Jada Pinkett confirms status of Will Smith marriage
Jada Pinkett confirms status of Will Smith marriage
Sophia Bush breaks cover after Chad Michael Murray’s latest remarks
Sophia Bush breaks cover after Chad Michael Murray’s latest remarks