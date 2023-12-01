 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Melanie Walker

Will Taylor Swift permanently move in with Travis Kelce after ‘practice run’?

Taylor Swift will reportedly live with beau Travis Kelce at his $6 million Kansas City mansion

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 01, 2023

Taylor Swift will decide whether or not she will move in together with Travis Kelce after a “practice run” at his Kansas City mansion.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star have decided if things go right, they will continue to “cohabitate” as it is what “couples in love do.”

According to Daily Mail, the global pop sensation and Kelce are “obsessed” with each other, and desperate want to spend time together.

“While Taylor is not officially moving in with Travis, her friends and family believe she isn't exactly moving out either,” an insider told the publication.

“Everyone truly believes that Taylor and Travis are soulmates,” the insider added. “Taylor also believes this, as does Travis.”

The insider said Swift and Kelce are “both absolutely obsessed with each other and yes, very much in love. They want the same things in life – a future and possibly a family.”

“If things continue going the way they are going they will continue to cohabitate because that is what couples in love do. This is kind of like a practice run in a sense.

“For Taylor, it is about where her heart is - and right now her heart is in his home in Kansas City with the man that she loves,” the insider concluded.

