Monday, December 04, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death

Prince William and Prince Harry had to do the Windsor Castle walk for the sake of optics

Prince William was specifically asked to invite Prince Harry for their famous walk outside Windsor Castle after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales was told to swallow his pride by father, King Charles, during a conversation on September 10.

Quoting a Palace source, royal author, Omid Scobie, writes in his book ‘Endgame’: "Essentially, he told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and well-wishers in Windsor that day.”

He added: “William wasn't keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him]."

Eventually, Harry and wife Meghan Markle accompanied William and wife Kate Middleton for Windsor Castle's Long Walk.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

