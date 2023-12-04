Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles?

Britian appears to have planned on taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s title into their own hands

File Footage

Britian is seemingly planning on taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s title matters into their own hands.



This has come shortly after the Daily Mail reported that UK Parliament could consider a more ‘nuclear’ approach to the Sussexes, following their racist revelations this week.

According to the publication, the Isle of Wight MP, wants a law to pass that bans German nobles from inheriting British titles.

It was originally passed during the time frame of the First World War and has come at the same time as Scobie’s book release that ousted two racist royals.

In essence, this bill would force the Commons to turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into Mr and Mrs.

This bill is being put forward by conservative MP Bob Seely who called out Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame for being “poisonously insidious.”

Per the outlet he also said, “Of all the damaging insults to throw, 'racism' is the most poisonously insidious, guaranteed to leave a whiff of stigma and impossible to prove when false. It is the catch-all slur of the modern era.”