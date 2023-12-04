 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles?

Britian appears to have planned on taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s title into their own hands

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

File Footage

Britian is seemingly planning on taking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s title matters into their own hands.

This has come shortly after the Daily Mail reported that UK Parliament could consider a more ‘nuclear’ approach to the Sussexes, following their racist revelations this week.

According to the publication, the Isle of Wight MP, wants a law to pass that bans German nobles from inheriting British titles.

It was originally passed during the time frame of the First World War and has come at the same time as Scobie’s book release that ousted two racist royals.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame

In essence, this bill would force the Commons to turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into Mr and Mrs.

This bill is being put forward by conservative MP Bob Seely who called out Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame for being “poisonously insidious.”

Per the outlet he also said, “Of all the damaging insults to throw, 'racism' is the most poisonously insidious, guaranteed to leave a whiff of stigma and impossible to prove when false. It is the catch-all slur of the modern era.”

Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle knew she had 'more right to speak' than 'unknown' Kate Middleton
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death
Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash
Michael B. Jordan was 'not drunk driving' amid Ferrari crash
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life
Meghan Markle partners tired of 'never-ending scandal' in her life
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Internet reacts to Florence Pugh's viral object hit moment
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Prince Harry has understood 'fighting for what he wants' will not help him
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Marvel bosses didn't want to cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thinking 'marketing' over Christmas venue
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm video
Prince Harry branded ‘disgusting’ for spreading a 'smell’ around the Firm
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, King Charles 'rift deepens' after 'Endgame'
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names
King Charles orders probe into royal letter leaker demanding names