Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, however, King Charles reportedly still loves his younger son.

Prince Harry receives sweet advice over reconciliation with King Charles, William amid race row

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice from a royal expert over reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William and rest of the royal family following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not yet officially made any comment over the royal race row that reignited after the Dutch version of Scobie's book named two members of the Royal Family in connection with the issue.

Royal expert Rupert Bell has advised Archie and Lilibet's father that it was time for him to break his silence on the issue if there was ever to be hope of mending ties with royal family.

The Daily Express quoted the royal expert as saying, "I'm told no one in [Meghan's] circle gave them the names. We don't know the truth of it...but in that interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry did say there were no racist allegations.

"I think 'unconscious bias' was the phrase that was used. Tom Bradby looked pretty critically at Harry when he made these comments."

Speaking to Talk TV, per Daily Express, Bell said Meghan Markle had told Oprah that she was not in the room at the time but Harry reported it.

"So Harry would know. That's why I do think if he wants to build bridges with his family he's going to have to start eating some humble pie and actually say 'I'm sorry'.

"Then that might be a way of getting the friendship restored between Harry and William which is, clearly, very fractured."