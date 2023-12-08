 
Friday, December 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest court statement

Piers Morgan commented that Prince Harry "can’t even remember" his own "lies"

Eloise Wells Morin

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince Harry’s latest statement in the court.

The Duke of Sussex believes he was forced to leave the UK and that he and his family can never feel safe during visits home without adequate security, the court was told on Thursday.

Commenting on royal expert Matt Wilkinson’s tweet, Piers Morgan shared two laughing emojis and tweeted, “He can’t even remember his own lies.”

Earlier, Matt Wilkinson took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote: “Full story: The UK is my home and I was "forced" to leave, Harry says in High Court security battle.

“(Although, in their exit statement in January 2020 he and Meghan wrote "we have 'chosen' to make a transition").”

Prince Harry’s lawyers have argued that the decision to change his security arrangements as a result of his departure was "unlawful and unfair" given his royal status and his mother Princess Diana´s death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down a senior working royals in 2020 and moved to US.

