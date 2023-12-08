Kate Middleton is extremely passionate about raising awareness on the importance of the early years of childhood

Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued a sweet message for special cause close to her heart ahead of Christmas.



Royal expert Rebecca English shared a sweet photo of the future queen on X, formerly Twitter, with her latest message.

The royal expert quoted Kate Middleton as saying, “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special Carol Service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

She posted the statement with caption, “A message from Princess of Wales.”

The carol service event will be an opportunity to thank all those who work to support babies and young children across the UK.

