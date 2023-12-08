 
Friday, December 08, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart

Kate Middleton is extremely passionate about raising awareness on the importance of the early years of childhood

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 08, 2023

Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued a sweet message for special cause close to her heart ahead of Christmas.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared a sweet photo of the future queen on X, formerly Twitter, with her latest message.

The royal expert quoted Kate Middleton as saying, “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special Carol Service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

She posted the statement with caption, “A message from Princess of Wales.”

The carol service event will be an opportunity to thank all those who work to support babies and young children across the UK.

Kate Middleton is extremely passionate about raising awareness on the importance of the early years of childhood.

