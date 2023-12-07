Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making an issue of ‘innocent speculation’ about Acrhie's skin colour

Royal family having concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour is ‘perfectly normal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being dragged for making an issue of Royal family’s "innocent" discussion about Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

A race relations expert believes having concerns about a kids’ skin tone is a "normal" matter among family members to discuss which Harry and Meghan made an "attention-seeking PR stunt."

Speaking with Daily Star, Buki Mosaku, race relations expert said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were only seeking media’s attention when they accused Royal family of racism.

He told the publication that it is "perfectly normal" for "relatives to talk about the skin colour of unborn babies with mixed-race parents."

"Questioning skin tone may seem crude to some, especially woke observers, but conversations like these are had by mixed-race families in just about every single culture in every single town and city on a daily basis," he said.

"It is preposterous that Harry and Meghan would think these comments are anything but innocent. On the basis that these comments, if they were made at all, were said in this context then the Duke and Duchess have made a mountain out of a mole hill, perhaps to ensure their brand remains high on the media agenda.

"If they really, truly believe that such comments are discriminatory then I would suggest they need a 'What is racism?' starter course and I would be perfectly happy to jump on a plane to California and teach it on a complimentary basis."