Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet are getting 'serious'

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet reportedly sparked dating rumors in April

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s budding romance might be turning into a serious relationship.

According to an insider privy to US Weekly, "Kylie and Timothee have been dating for a while now and things have become fairly serious over the past few months."

The tipster claimed that despite having busy schedules, the Wonka star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul still “make as much time for each other as possible.”

Read More: Kylie Jenner sneaks in Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' premiere

“It’s really important for Kylie to be there and show support for Timothee, especially when he’s working on something as epic as the Wonka film,” they added, claiming that she’s “one of his biggest supporters."

The tip comes after the 27-year-old model attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka with her momager Kris Jenner.

“Kylie really didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance,” the source told the outlet.

Read More: Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's gesture sparks 'cringe' reactions

“This night was all about Timothee and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way,” they added.

Previously, a source told OK! that Timothee has been "quietly been moving things" into Kylie’s $36 million LA mansion and lives there when in town.

“When he’s in LA, Timothee lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!” they claimed.

