Kylie Jenner sneaks in Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' premiere

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly started dating in April this year

Displaying her support for boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner recently showed up to the LA premiere of his new movie Wonka.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul made an appearance with her momager Kris Jenner at the the Regency Village Theatre.



According to a source quoted by People, the two sneaked into the theater during the movie’s opening credits.

Kylie rocked an all-black outfit which included a sheer black top, a skin tight maxi skirt and a fuzzy purse.

Kylie’s recent appearance comes after the pair sparked rumors of moving in together.

A source told OK! that the Dune actor has "quietly been shifting his things" into Kylie’s $36 million LA mansion and lives there when in town.

The source continued, “When he’s in LA, Timothee lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!”

While he has been busy promoting Wonka worldwide and Kylie is working on her cosmetics brand, the insider claimed that the decision to live together will allow the two to see each other more often amid their busy schedules.