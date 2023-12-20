Britney Spears shares two children Sean Preston & Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears makes tragic confession about her children

Britney Spears recently opened up about her current motherhood experience and made a heartbreaking confession while doing so.

The Princess of Pop shares two sons Sean Preston (aged 18) and Jayden James (aged 17) with dancer Kevin Federline.

The couple got married in 2004, and got divorced two years later.

Britney took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture while carrying one of her sons.

“I didn’t get to see my kids as much as I wanted so I would go to their school and have lunch with them!!! He just wanted me to hold him though !!! Our professional conversations,” she wrote in the caption.



The confession comes after Kevin’s counsel asked Britney for permission to let their teenage boys move to Hawaii with him full time - the singer said yes.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the Toxic crooner has “always been a loving and supportive mother.”

Contrary to the reports, the tipster claimed that Britney did not want her sons to move away from her. They alleged that Kevin threatened her with court action over “failure” to respond from Spears to the relocation request.