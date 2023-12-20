 
menu
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles breaks royal tradition with Christmas Day message: Here's how

King Charles recorded the Christmas Day speech in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

King Charles breaks royal tradition with Christmas Day message: Heres how
King Charles breaks royal tradition with Christmas Day message: Here's how

Britain’s King Charles has broken a royal tradition regarding the Christmas Day message, a royal expert has claimed.

The GB News, citing the royal expert, claimed the monarch broke with tradition and "written the script himself" for his Christmas Day message.

Also Read: Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry's finances are like a ‘jail sentence'

Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle, citing sources, wrote in the Daily Mail, per GB News, that King Charles has written the speech "without recourse to advisers."

The royal expert writes, “With his Christmas Day message in the bag, King Charles has, according to my source, written the script himself without recourse to advisers.”

This comes after his last year's inaugural address to the nation when aides were only allowed to make minor changes to it as per the archive footage inserted by the producers.

The royal expert said King Charles has learnt that he speaks best when he does so as off-the-cuff as possible, “a talent he learnt relatively late in life”.

Read More: King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing

According to GB News, King Charles has recorded the Christmas Day speech in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Camilla ‘not wanted' by the people while Kate Middleton ‘adopted' video
Queen Camilla ‘not wanted' by the people while Kate Middleton ‘adopted'
Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry's finances are like a ‘jail sentence'
Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry's finances are like a ‘jail sentence'
Jennifer Love Hewitt objects to people's perception of her
Jennifer Love Hewitt objects to people's perception of her
How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown video
How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown
Cameron Diaz gives blunt response on Jamie Foxx's 'toxic' on-set behaviour
Cameron Diaz gives blunt response on Jamie Foxx's 'toxic' on-set behaviour
King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing
King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing
Rihanna on son's reaction to newborn baby: 'He struggled' video
Rihanna on son's reaction to newborn baby: 'He struggled'
Prince Harry is no more than a ‘petulant child' with no sense of duty video
Prince Harry is no more than a ‘petulant child' with no sense of duty
Prince Harry explains 'Windsor family tradition' to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas
Prince Harry explains 'Windsor family tradition' to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle makes surprising return to acting
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle makes surprising return to acting
Britney Spears makes tragic confession about her children
Britney Spears makes tragic confession about her children
Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of Kate Middleton?