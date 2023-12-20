King Charles recorded the Christmas Day speech in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

King Charles breaks royal tradition with Christmas Day message: Here's how

Britain’s King Charles has broken a royal tradition regarding the Christmas Day message, a royal expert has claimed.



The GB News, citing the royal expert, claimed the monarch broke with tradition and "written the script himself" for his Christmas Day message.

Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle, citing sources, wrote in the Daily Mail, per GB News, that King Charles has written the speech "without recourse to advisers."

The royal expert writes, “With his Christmas Day message in the bag, King Charles has, according to my source, written the script himself without recourse to advisers.”

This comes after his last year's inaugural address to the nation when aides were only allowed to make minor changes to it as per the archive footage inserted by the producers.

The royal expert said King Charles has learnt that he speaks best when he does so as off-the-cuff as possible, “a talent he learnt relatively late in life”.

According to GB News, King Charles has recorded the Christmas Day speech in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.