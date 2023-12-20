 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry's finances are like a ‘jail sentence'

Meghan Markle was allegedly not expecting for Prince Harry to be as ‘poor’ when she married into Buckingham Palace

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

File Footage

Experts claim Meghan Markle was shell shocked after marrying Prince Harry because she did not realize he would be as poor as he wound up being.

This revelation has been unearthed by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on things during a candid conversation with Closer Magazine.

In the midst of a conversation with that outlet, the expert claimed Meghan Markle found the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage to be nothing more than a jail sentence.

For those unversed, the abode is known to have undergone a £2.4million renovation before the couple was able to move in.

While speaking to the outlet regarding everything, Mr Bower shed light on her inner mental scape and said, “She didn’t realise when she hooked up with Harry that he didn’t have much money and wasn’t going to live in a palace.”

“They didn’t have the pressure [to make a huge income while in the UK] when they didn’t have a very large house overlooking the pacific.”

Before concluding he also added, “Meghan never wanted to live in a small house in England. For her, Frogmore was like a jail sentence.”

