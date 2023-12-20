King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing

King Charles has finally agreed to meet Prince Harry and has extended an olive branch to him and Meghan Markle

King Charles may reconcile with Harry without Prince William’s blessing

Britain’s King Charles really loves his younger son Prince Harry and the monarch will ‘eventually reconcile’ with the Duke of Sussex without blessings of heir to throne Prince William, royal expert believes.



Royal expert Brooke Siffrinn told a media outlet, per OK! Magazine, “I think, if there’s any hope of anyone working out the feud, it is probably Harry and Charles.

"I think Charles really does love Harry, obviously, that’s his son.”

She claimed that Prince Harry and King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' without Prince William’s blessing.

Brooke Siffrinn’s claims came amid reports King Charles has finally agreed to meet Prince Harry and has also extended an olive branch to him and Meghan Markle through his ‘beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton allegedly reached out to Meghan after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame sparked royal race row.

The insider went on to claim that the phone call actually came at King Charles’ request.