'Saltburn' draws eyeballs for major plot hole

Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell, stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike

Saltburn caught the attention of film critics for a major loophole in a scene involving 2007 comedy movie Superbad.



The thriller comedy, directed by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell, revolves around the plot of an Oxford student named Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is invited by his rich classmate Felix Cotton (Jacob Elordi) to spend the summer at his family’s estate called Saltburn.

The scene where Oliver meets Felix’s family for the first time shows him entering the house’s library where they all are sitting around television watching Michael Cera and Jonah Hill’s R-rated comedy.

On the mention of the movie, Emerald told Messenger Entertainment, "It was really gratifying, getting the first introduction we have in Saltburn to Richard E. Grant, who we assume is going to be a stuffy aristocrat dad, is that he is absolutely screaming at laughter at Superbad."

However, the outlet pointed out that Oliver arrived in Saltburn during the start of summer 2007 whereas Superbad was released in 2007.

Refusing to accept that she overlooked that detail, Emerald claimed, "This film takes place in the summer of 2007, which was also when Superbad came out in the movie theaters in Britain.

She further explained: "And so for those people who are concerned about timings, we decided on the day that Rosamund had a friend who was a member of the Academy who had a screener. So don't worry, guys. I know everyone frets about things being real, but I did do my homework!"