Barry Keoghan doubles down on his last scene in ‘Saltburn’ where he stripped down to his last

Barry Keoghan defends ‘Saltburn’ ending: ‘It totally felt right’

The new psychology drama Saltburn is turning out to be a difficult watch for the viewers. In the midst, Barry Keoghan threw his weight behind the film’s ending which was not previously supposed to.



In a chat with EW, the Joker star said the original version in the draft was that he was on “his way to breakfast, where he is served runny eggs by the butler,” adding, "which would’ve been a callback to an earlier scene where he is served runny eggs."

Weighing in on the scene, filmmaker Emerald Fennell said, “A walkthrough didn’t have that post-coital triumph. If we all did our job correctly, you are on Oliver’s side.”

She continued, “You don’t care what he does, you want him to do it. You are both completely repulsed and sort of on his side.”

Adding, “It’s that kind of dance with the devil. It’s like, ‘****. Okay, let’s go.’ And so at the end, it needed to have a triumph, a post-coital win, a desecration.”

In the final cut, however, the scene was replaced with naked Barry dancing, “It totally felt right.”

He added, “It’s ownership. This is my place. It’s full confidence in, ‘I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.’ Yeah… it was fun.”