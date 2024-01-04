Kim Kardashian announces shutdown of her major business

Kim Kardashian released a statement, thanking the company who helped her enter the thriving industry

File Footage

Kim Kardashian closed one of her major businesses after launching it 10 years ago.



The 43 year-old reality TV star bid farewell to her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood that she co-developed with Glu Mobile in 2014.



Kim released a statement to TMZ saying that she wants to "focus that energy into other passions."

"I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years. This journey has meant so much to me," she told the outlet.

Read More: Kanye West attacked Kim Kardashian for ‘showing body'

Moreover, she revealed that the game was removed from app stores, however, users who have already downloaded it will receive a notification telling them that the game will stop working on April 8.

"I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together," Kim expressed her gratitude to the software developing company.



Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which was released on June 27, 2014 had mixed reviews overall but still grossed an incredible amount of $1.6 million in its starting five days.



Known for her incredible business acumen, Kim concluded that she still has her skincare business SKKN and clothes line SKIMS to manage.