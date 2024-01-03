Kanye West's berating comments about Kim Kardashian's 'revealing' outfit exposed amid Bianca Censori controversy

Photo: Kanye West attacked Kim Kardashian for ‘showing body’

Kanye West is in hot waters for his controversial remarks.

As fans will know, the Vultures crooner is currently under fire for posting ‘risqué’ images of his wife Bianca Censori on Instagram.

In the meantime, old reports are surfacing on the internet related to Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian, with whom the singer shares four children.

According to the report of Metro UK, Kanye West previously blasted the American socialite over her ‘revealing’ dress just the night before Met Gala.

The conversation struck between the couple four years back and was captured on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kanye began, “I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife. Like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off’.”

“I didn’t realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what—about to be four kids?” he continued.

“It’s hot, but it’s hot for who though?” the concerned husband asked.

Over these berating comments, Kim Kardashian gave a befitting response to her husband and said, “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff. And just because you’re on a journey and you’re on a transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you,” after which she moved on to another topic.