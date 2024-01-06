King Charles regrets inviting Prince Andrew to Christmas 

King Charles will reportedly throw Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge, claims expert

King Charles reportedly regrets inviting his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to join the rest of the Royal family members at Sandringham for Christmas.

Speaking with GB News, the former Sun royal editor joined Martin Daubney revealed Charles is doubting his decision after unsealed court documents revealed Andrew’s links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Recently, unsealed documents were released by a court in New York shedding light into Andrew’s connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents revealed that the Duke of York allegedly engaged in “acts of sexual” abuse and participated in “underage orgy.”

Speaking about the recent claimed, the expert said, “The King is in a difficult position in so much as I think he made a mistake at Sandringham.”

“That wasn’t an official royal outing, it was a family outing. He should have told Andrew not to turn up,” he added. “I think he may well regret that decision.”

Daubney also mentioned that the monarch will also oust Andrew from the Royal Lodge amid renewed attention on his sex scandal.

“The King has tried to kick him out of the royal residences before,” he said. “That has reached a stalemate. The King will try again to oust him from Windsor Lodge.”

“He will still have to have a house and I suspect it will be Frogmore Cottage, which is Harry and Meghan’s former home.”