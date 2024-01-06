Lilibet and Archie have also been dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry in reconciliation with King Charles

King Charles receives disappointing news related to Lilibet, Archie

Britain’s King Charles has received a disappointing news related to the return of his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie to UK in 2024 as a celebrity psychic has predicted that they would stay in US.



The celebrity psychic has predicted that Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie would move to a new house with their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2024.

Speaking to Closer magazine, psychic Sally Morgan predicted, “Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will stay in the USA, but move to a new house.”

However, she dismissed claims that Meghan and Harry may relocate to the UK, saying: “England is out of the question, but they will also buy a holiday home in Canada, which they’ll use in the winter months for skiing."

About Prince Harry’s return to Britain, the celebrity psychic claimed the Duke will make a couple of private trips back to the UK on his own.

"Unfortunately, I do not see the rift between Harry and Meghan and the royal family getting any smaller in 2024,” she further said.

Sally Morgan also predicted that a film will be made about Harry and Meghan, which they agree to.

“Meghan will be the mouthpiece and while Harry will not be so forthcoming, he will make it known he fully supports his wife.”

The new predictions came amid claims King Charles is desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet.