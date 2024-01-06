King Charles is keen to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry to return to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are the secret weapon for the couple’s ‘way back into Royal Family’, it has been claimed.



A royal expert has claimed that surely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use Lilibet and Archie as a way back to the Firm as King Charles is very "affectionate" with his grandchildren.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News host Patrick Christys: "Well don't forget according to reports when Prince Harry received the phone call that he was being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, he said to his father 'don't you want to see your grandkids anymore?'

"So you are exactly right if there is a way in, Harry is already thinking about it."

Kinsey was responding to Patrick Christys’ comment Meghan and Harry can use their kids as a way back in or Harry at least can.

The royal expert further said, "I do believe that it is Prince Harry that is wanting to mend fences.”

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles wants to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.