A friend of Prince Andrew had claimed Sarah Ferguson and the Prince of York will get remarried “within a few years”

Sarah Ferguson won’t remarry Prince Andrew: Here’s why

Sarah Ferguson would not remarry her former husband Prince Andrew, a royal expert and historian has claimed amid rumours of their reunion.



Marlene Koenig told Daily Express US that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother was not going to remarry Andrew, and “freedom” is the exact reason she would not agree to this.

Speaking to the publication, Marlene Koenig said: “That would put her back (under the microscope) and being examined. And nobody wants that, she’s quite happy walking the Queen’s corgis.”

The royal historian further said: “It takes away the freedom she has to do things, to try and make money, and things like that.”

The royal expert's remarks came days after Sarah and Andrew walked behind senior royals as they arrived at the St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service and sparked rumours of remarrying.

A friend of the Prince of York also told the Daily Beast the couple will get remarried “within a few years.”

The insider said: “It seems inevitable now that they will just formalize it within a few years and remarry. They live in the same house, they spend all their time together, they adore the children, they don’t ever argue.”