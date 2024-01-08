 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Kate Middleton would ‘value' it if King Charles' promotes her: Expert

King Charles to reportedly promote Kate Middleton as Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter

King Charles is said to be considering promoting his son Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, as Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

While it is not official disclosed whether the news is correct or not, a royal expert claimed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would value a promotion.

According to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, "It is a wonderful idea if he does decide to do it.”

"This will be something she really would value because it is the premier order of chivalry,” the expert added.

Meanwhile, a source told Daily Mail that Kate, who has done 123 engagements in the past, feels she has to invest more time in preparations of these events.

"What the court circular numbers don't show is the hours and hours she spends with the team designing the programmes you see in public,” the insider said.

"Like her husband, she is deep in the reeds of the planning, something which isn't reflected in the number of engagements undertaken each year. It's irritating,” the source added.

