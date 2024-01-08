Kate Middleton spent hours and hours in preparing for her royal engagements

Kate Middleton 'irritated' by 'hours and hours' of hard work in 2023

Kate Middleton is seemingly upset for overworking herself for the sake of Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, who has done 123 engagements in the past, feels she has to invest more time in preparations of these events.

A source told the Daily Mail: "What the court circular numbers don't show is the hours and hours she spends with the team designing the programmes you see in public.

"Like her husband, she is deep in the reeds of the planning, something which isn't reflected in the number of engagements undertaken each year. It's irritating,” they add.

Kate became the Princess of Wales in 2022, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The wife of Prince William has descended her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with the moniker.