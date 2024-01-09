 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now

Prince Andrew warned he will never be able to escape the ‘grubby saga’ that he’s been caught in

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga now
Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now

Experts have just warned Prince Andrew about his ‘inability’ to ever escape the ‘grubby saga’ of the Jeffrey Epstein files and their backlash.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, he touched on the ongoing media frenzy over Jeffrey Epsteins’ files.

According to Mr Kay, “Andrew himself had been braced for a fresh round of claims for some time and although outwardly bullish in the face of the accusations,” inappropriate physical contact with a young woman, as well as underage hookups “he has been crushed by the never-ending stories.”

Read More: Prince Andrew situation 'going to get worse' for King Charles

But in the eyes of the expert, “Perhaps the more damaging aspect of the latest disclosures is the growing realisation that Andrew, 64 next month, will never escape the tentacles of this grubby saga.”

“And while his own lingering hopes of rehabilitating his public reputation are surely finally over, the issue for the royals is one of containment.”

Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating
Neri Oxman's hubby sets record straight about Brad Pitt dating
Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere
Lindsay Lohan surprises 'Mean Girls' premiere
Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work
Martin Scorsese gives insight into upcoming film work
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'? video
Hollywood sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as a 'joke'?
A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial
A$AP Rocky 'can't wait' to spend family time with Rihanna after trial
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls video
King Charles receives exciting news from Australia amid abdication calls
Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson
Oprah Winfrey insists she's still friends with Taraji P. Henson
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet have their families' blessing: Insider
Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder
Kate Hudson shares heartfelt note to mark 20th birthday of son Ryder
Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce
Nicole Kidman recalls 'lonely' Oscar win after Tom Cruise divorce
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed
Selena Gomez's 'drama' with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet revealed
Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke
Golden Globes ratings shoot up despite Taylor Swift joke