Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now

Experts have just warned Prince Andrew about his ‘inability’ to ever escape the ‘grubby saga’ of the Jeffrey Epstein files and their backlash.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece, he touched on the ongoing media frenzy over Jeffrey Epsteins’ files.

According to Mr Kay, “Andrew himself had been braced for a fresh round of claims for some time and although outwardly bullish in the face of the accusations,” inappropriate physical contact with a young woman, as well as underage hookups “he has been crushed by the never-ending stories.”

But in the eyes of the expert, “Perhaps the more damaging aspect of the latest disclosures is the growing realisation that Andrew, 64 next month, will never escape the tentacles of this grubby saga.”

“And while his own lingering hopes of rehabilitating his public reputation are surely finally over, the issue for the royals is one of containment.”