Royal family releases complete programme for succession of throne as Queen Margrethe abdicates

Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Denmark’s royal family has released complete programme for succession of the throne after Queen Margrethe II announced that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.
According to the statement issued by Danish Royal House, On 14 January 2024, the Queen steps down as Queen of Denmark and entrusts the throne to her son Crown Prince Frederik.
The following official events mark the succession of the throne.
Sunday 14 January
13:35: The Crown Prince Couple leave from Amalienborg
The Crown Prince Couple and HRH Prince Christian ride in a motor car from Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg to Christiansborg Palace.
13:37: HM The Queen rides in a carriage from Amalienborg
HM The Queen rides in a carriage from Christian IX’s Palace, Amalienborg to Christiansborg Palace, escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment.
14:00: Council of State at Christiansborg Palace
HM The Queen, HRH The Crown Prince and HRH Prince Christian participate together with the Government and the Council of State secretary in the Council of State.
The succession of the throne takes place during the Council of State meeting at the moment when HM The Queen has signed a declaration of her abdication.
14:15: HM Queen Margrethe’s departure from Christiansborg Palace
HM Queen Margrethe rides in a motor car to Christian IX’s Palace, Amalienborg.
14:30: TM The King and Queen hold a levee for specially invited persons
15:00: Proclamation from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace
His Majesty King Frederik X steps out on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, after which the Prime Minister proclaims His Majesty’s accession to the throne.
The King speaks and concludes with the motto.
15:10: Honorary cannon salute from the Sixtus Battery
After the proclamation, 3 x 27 shots are fired from the Sixtus Battery on Holmen, Copenhagen, in salute.
15:10: The royal standard is lowered and reraised at Amalienborg
After the proclamation, the royal standard is lowered at Christian IX’s Palace and reraised at Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg.
15:30: The King and Queen ride in a carriage from Christiansborg Palace
After the proclamation, The King and Queen ride in a carriage, escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment’s mounted squadron, from Christiansborg Palace to Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg.
17:00: Transfer of the royal colours
Transfer of the royal colours from Christian IX’s Palace to Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg.