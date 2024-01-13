King Charles is also giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new roles in the monarchy, according to royal insiders

Prince William reacts as King Charles finally reconciles with Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William reportedly feels ‘betrayed’ by King Charles as the monarch is said to have finally reconciled with Prince Harry.



The insider told In Touch Weekly that Prince William is furious that Harry and King Charles were talking again.

“His brother has caused so much drama for the royals that when William heard Harry and Charles were talking again, he told his father: ‘It’s Harry or me.’ And Charles chose Harry. Now William can’t help but feel betrayed.”

The source went on claiming, “As of now, he refuses to show up”

The future king is also giving his father the silent treatment as a kind of revenge. “There’s a lot of tension between them at the moment.”

According to the claims, King Charles is giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new roles in the monarchy, and the Prince of Wales is feeling beyond “stressed and bitter.”