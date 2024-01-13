Sarah Ferguson said, “One year on from her loss, I am remembering my dearest Lisa Marie - my sissy, as we called each other”

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Lisa Marie on first death anniversary

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid touching tribute to her ‘sissy’ Lisa Marie on first death anniversary.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a throwback photo with Lisa with a heartfelt note.

Sarah Ferguson wrote, “One year on from her loss, I am remembering my dearest Lisa Marie - my sissy, as we called each other.”

Read More: Priscilla Presley remembers daughter Lisa Marie on first death anniversary

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother continued, “I loved her dearly and she is always in my heart.”

The heartfelt post has received thousands of hearts within no time.



Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough also showered love on the photo by pressing the heart button.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Beautiful memory for you Sarah. So glad you had each other. Remembering Lisa Marie with a smile.”

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?

Lisa Marie – the only daughter of Elvis Presley – died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023.