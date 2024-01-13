Prince Harry has given in to Meghan Markle’s wishes: ‘He has no power’

Prince Harry has become powerless as Meghan Markle’s mom moves into their home, expert

Prince Harry has become powerless as Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is set to move in to their Montecito home.



Royal biographer Angela Levin said Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be "outnumbered" in his own home if reports of Doria moving in with them turned out to be true.

Speaking with GB News on how “comfortable" Meghan Markle would be if Doria comes to live with the couple, Levin also said it would not be good on Harry’s part.

"He's two against one,” Levin said of Prince Harry, adding, “He's been outnumbered since he met Meghan and her mother.”

"He's given in, he walks behind them,” she added. “He has no power. You don't feel that he's making decisions, the decisions come from Meghan."

Levin continued: "Harry has shrunk in every single way. She writes his speeches, she tells him what to do.

"Just pushing him here and there, moving him to different places like you might do to a child."