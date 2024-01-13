Zac Efron struggling while navigating ‘ugly world of fame,' friends fear

Zac Efron’s ‘erratic behavior’ has his close pals concerned for his mental health, claims source

Zac Efron has his close pals concerned for his mental health after he showed “erratic behavior,” an insider has claimed.



The High School Musical alum’s friends think he is “struggling” with being in the “spotlight,” a source close to the situation told National Enquirer.

Speaking on the matter, the source said, "There's a growing concern about Zac's erratic behavior, prompting worries he may be struggling with being in the spotlight once again."

"The change in his demeanor backstage is noticeable, with the vibrant sparkle in his eyes replaced by a blank stare," the tipster added.

"The fear is he isn't ready to be thrust back into the ugly world of fame," the report added of the Hollywood hunk.

Back in 2014, Efron opened up about how he struggled with his alcohol and cocaine addiction, for which he also went to rehab in 2013.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a never-ending struggle,” adding, “I was drinking a lot, way too much.”

“I had done films back-to-back-to-back. I was burnt out,” Efron shared. “There was something lacking, some sort of hole that I couldn’t really fill up. I was just so deep into my work, it was really the only thing I had.”