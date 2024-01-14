Kate Middleton turned 42 on January 9 which is ‘always a time of reflection’ for the Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday

Kate Middleton has vowed to leave the “drama” behind after marking her 42nd birthday on January 9, a day she always reflects on the past.



Speaking of the Princess of Wales’ birthday, an insider told Life & Style that Kate is “determined to make this one drama-free.”

“Her birthday is always a time of reflection and a time to turn the page on her own new year,” the insider said, alluding that the Princess is ready to put Harry and Meghan’s drama in the “rear view.”

However, her husband, Prince William is reluctant to do so. The source said, “Kate understands why it’s difficult for William, but she’s really encouraging him to put all the drama with Harry and Meghan in the rearview.”

“She’s not going to waste her time crying over the ugliness with Harry and Meghan,” the tipster said.

Before concluding, the source said that even though Harry and Meghan tried to “tarnish her and William, but in the end, all they’ve done is made themselves look terrible.”