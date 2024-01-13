 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful' with Kate Middleton: Here's why

Meghan Markle told Kate Middleton is ‘fiercely protective’ in the overall interests of the Royal Family

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful’ with Kate Middleton: Here’s why
Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful’ with Kate Middleton: Here’s why

Meghan Markle has been issued a dire warning about Kate Middleton, who is said to be "fiercely protective" of the Royal family.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a royal insider shared that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would not hesitant to fight “fire with fire” if it ever comes to it.

They told the publication, "Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Meghan Markle?

“If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people," the tipster added of Kate.

Sharing how Kate is the “backbone of the Royal Family,” the source said, "She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone."

Issuing a warning to Meghan Markle, they said, "Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games because Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.

"She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward."

'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim
'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim
Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch video
Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years
Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?' video
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?'
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco