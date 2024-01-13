Meghan Markle told Kate Middleton is ‘fiercely protective’ in the overall interests of the Royal Family

Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful’ with Kate Middleton: Here’s why

Meghan Markle has been issued a dire warning about Kate Middleton, who is said to be "fiercely protective" of the Royal family.



Speaking with Closer Magazine, a royal insider shared that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would not hesitant to fight “fire with fire” if it ever comes to it.

They told the publication, "Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family.”

“If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so – even if it makes her less popular with certain people," the tipster added of Kate.

Sharing how Kate is the “backbone of the Royal Family,” the source said, "She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone."

Issuing a warning to Meghan Markle, they said, "Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games because Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.

"She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward."