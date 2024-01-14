Meghan Markle reportedly set for a ‘wide range of personal projects’ in 2024 after a difficult 2023

Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all’: Expert

Meghan Markle uses her fashion to convey the message to the Royal family and the rest of their admirers that she “can do it all,” that too, without their help.



Speaking on how the Duchess of Sussex has perfected her "timeless style,” a style expert claimed that the former actor is set for a “wide range of personal projects” in 2024.

In a conversation with GB News, Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist, said, "With her fashion choices, since she became involved with Prince Harry, Meghan has wanted to assert that she is an elegant timeless style icon who can do it all.”

"Like Grace Kelly, she can be an actress one day and a royal the next,” she added. "This was apparent in her bridal outfit for her royal wedding and can still be seen to date in her recent minimalist Proenza Schouler off-shoulder camel dress for Variety's Power Of Women event."

Kwei said Meghan’s fashion is not a “coincidence,” adding, "It is a reflection of her interest in a wide range of personal projects and an understanding that this calls for a personal image that suits all.”

"From guest editing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue to her return to acting with her December 2023 cameo in the Clevr Blends Instagram ad, Meghan's desire to dabble in an interesting scope of work entails her comprehension that her style must act as a one-stop-shop backdrop."

The expert continued: "This will certainly continue this year. Meghan will still employ intentional quiet luxury with refined structure as she lends her hand to various things.

"It will be her bid to keep communicating to us that she is not a one-trick pony and even more importantly, that she can succeed at whatever she puts her mind to."