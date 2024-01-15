Mark Ronson voices support for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black'

Mark Ronson was friends with Amy Winehouse and thinks her biopic 'Back to Black' has done her justice

Mark Ronson has spoken in favor of the upcoming heavily criticized Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

When Ronson won Best Song at the Critics Choice Award for I'm Just Ken from Barbie, he expressed his support for the biopic and sang praises of director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

“The only thing I know about the film is I know Sam quite well and I read the script and I feel what it did really nicely was… I was reminded of her humor and it really caught that well,” he said.

“I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humor which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it,” he added.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart hitmaker was friends with Amy until her tragic death in 2011. He also collaborated with the singer on her album Back to Black, for which she won two Grammys.

The upcoming biography has received criticism on the casting of Marisa Abela as the iconic singer, with fans complaining about the lack of resemblance to the singer. Amy’s friends have also voiced their criticism, claiming the filmmakers didn’t talk to them for insight into her character.

One friend said: “Nobody consulted us about Amy. How can it be authentic and accurate if they don't know the real Amy or the truth about what happened in her final years? We are against this and we are upset. Amy was absolutely striking.”

However, Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch has greenlit the project and the casting of Marisa.

He said: “Marisa is Marisa and Amy is Amy... so it's no big deal if they aren't mirror images. Marisa is a great choice for the role.”

“There’s too much emphasis on looks. Because there's plenty of Hollywood examples of actors not looking like their real-life character.”