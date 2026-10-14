Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz make long awaited comeback for 'The Mummy' 4

The sequel is officially listed as an 'Untitled Mummy' Project (2027), but is widely being referred to as 'The Mummy' 4.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weiser are working together again after 25 years as they filmed scenes for the upcoming The Mummy 4 in west London on Tuesday.

The pair looked upbeat as they reunited for their roles, with the actors seen on set for the first time, transforming into American adventurer, Rick O'Connell, and librarian and aspiring Egyptologist, Evelyn Carnahan.

In the 1999 action-adventure film The Mummy, their characters fell for each other during their adventurous expedition to the ancient city of Hamunaptra.

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The pair's on screen chemistry was the talk of the town, and the film went on to become a cult classic.

Their reunion is sure to delight fans who would love to seem them together again more than two decades on.

The sequel is officially listed as an Untitled Mummy Project (2027), but is widely being referred to as The Mummy 4.

The latest film in The Mummy reportedly series ignores the events of Brendan's last entry in the series and instead takes place decades after 2001's The Mummy Returns, the last film in the series to feature Weisz.

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