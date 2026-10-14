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Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon reveals she is cancer free after diagnosis

Ricky Gervais' partner Jane Fallon has revealed that she is cancer free after breast cancer diagnosis

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Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

Jane Fallon was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in December 2025 after a routine mammogram and publicly shared the news on March 12
Jane Fallon was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in December 2025 after a routine mammogram and publicly shared the news on March 12

Ricky Gervais' partner, Jane Fallon, has shared a positive update about her health, telling fans that she has 'completely recovered' from breast cancer following her diagnosis last year. 

It is pertinent to mention that the 65-year-old author was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in December 2025 after a routine mammogram and publicly shared the news on March 12.

Months later, Jane has revealed that she is now cancer-free but still struggling with the 'exhausting' side effects of taking tamoxifen.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais didn't even want to host Oscars 2026

She shared a photo from her bed with her pet cat Pickle and queried whether she could get in and enjoy a bowl of mac and cheese.

Reflecting on the evening, Jane said: 'Thoroughly lovely evening with a roomful of fabulous women. Thank you to Hello Mag for including me.'

Continuing by sharing an update on her health, Jane said: 'Even though I'm completely recovered now the one main side effect of the tamoxifen so far seems to be exhaustion and a need to fall asleep out of the blue, so I sneaked home before I disgraced myself by being found snoring in a corner.'

In April, she gave a positive update as she announced that after having her first surgery to remove the tumour and a margin of healthy tissue, that the surgeons had 'basically got it all' before undergoing a successful second operation.

Ricky and Jane met while studying at University College London in 1982 and moved into a flat above what he described as a 'seedy sauna' in King's Cross two years later.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show

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