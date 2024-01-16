Riley Keough attended the Emmy Awards with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, and grandmother, Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough shares rehearsal video in honor of Emmy Awards

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has shared a sweet video of her rehearsal with co-star Sam Claflin in honor of the Emmy Awards.



Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded the video, saying, “In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together.”

She disclosed, “We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike. I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show.”

Riley went on saying, “Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you.”



Meanwhile, Riley attended the Emmy Awards with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, and grandmother Priscilla Presley.

Riley was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.