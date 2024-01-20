Halle Bailey opens up about pregnancy and reactions she received

Halle Bailey engages in Q&A about recent pregnancy

Halle Bailey has recently become a mom. The Atlanta singer opened up about the pregnancy and the feelings she had after she gave birth to son, Halo.



Responding to fans queries on Snapchat, The Little Mermaid actress heaped praise on fans for respecting her privacy.

"I really, really appreciates people like you who are so kind and understanding, especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful. I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey," she added.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old also opened up about the media response during her pregnancy.

"Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just keep myself sane and I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, 'We know girl, we know.' And I'm like, 'OK, that's great that you know, but I'm just going to chill.'"

In December, Halle and boyfriend DDG, who she is dated since 2022 welcomed her son Halo.