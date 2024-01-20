King Charles to undergo surgery to treat enlarged prostate as Kate Middleton recovers post abdominal surgery

Will Prince Harry approach his father King Charles amid health scare?

Prince Harry has been advised to approach his dad, King Charles, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton amid their health scares.



While King Charles is set to undergo surgery to treat enlarged prostate, Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been in hospital, recovering post abdominal surgery

However, it is still not certain if Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would be contacting any of them considering his years-long feud with the Royal family.

Speaking on the matter, Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, “It’s very unfortunate this has happened," adding, "Not only the King with an enlarged prostate but Catherine has also had an operation of some magnitude."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out about King Charles' surgery through TV

“Given the sensitivities involved, it is hoped some approach would be made by Harry but the best thing, and the only thing, would be a quiet or private approach," the expert added.

"So basically we don’t hear. I would have thought Harry will approach his father, brother and also Catherine."

Announcing about the King’s surgery, the Palace released a statement, saying, “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Sharing update about Charles’ health, Queen Camilla told Lord Provost, "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”